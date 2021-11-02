BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON:BRSD opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.15. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.