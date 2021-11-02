BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:BRSD opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.15. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

