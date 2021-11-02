Barclays Downgrades Senior (LON:SNR) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Senior (LON:SNR) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 137 ($1.79) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 177 ($2.31).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 131.17 ($1.71).

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.29. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The firm has a market cap of £650.10 million and a PE ratio of -21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

