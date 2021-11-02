Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

