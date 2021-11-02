Traders Buy High Volume of Tilly’s Call Options (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,230 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,294% compared to the average volume of 160 call options.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $448.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

