ChromaDex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.74. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

