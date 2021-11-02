Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.56 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,604,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

