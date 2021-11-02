Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €80.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €94.10 ($110.71) on Monday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €85.97 and its 200 day moving average is €87.19.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

