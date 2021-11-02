Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.19 million. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVGI opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $337.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

