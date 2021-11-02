Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 17,628 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 9,973% compared to the average daily volume of 175 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,407,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 598,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

