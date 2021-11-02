Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,588.0 days.

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $71.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCHPF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

