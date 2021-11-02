FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sony Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $20.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:SONY opened at $121.24 on Monday. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $7,116,000. Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $24,774,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $653,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,499,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

