FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.20. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $142.91 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $147.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 37.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 56,324 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.