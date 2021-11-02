UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for UMB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

UMBF opened at $101.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $60.91 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,030 shares of company stock worth $672,434. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.