Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

NYSE BOOT opened at $108.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.87. Boot Barn has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after buying an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 165.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.