CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

TSE:CAE opened at C$38.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. CAE has a 52 week low of C$22.52 and a 52 week high of C$39.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.46.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 1.4099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

