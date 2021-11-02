HEXO’s (HEXO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEXO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.71.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of TSE HEXO opened at C$1.74 on Monday. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$481.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.