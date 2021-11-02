Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CSFB set a C$8.75 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.43.

TSE:ELD opened at C$11.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.06. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$31,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

