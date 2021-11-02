National Bankshares Increases ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$46.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACO.X. TD Securities increased their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. CSFB increased their target price on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.61.

ACO.X stock opened at C$41.91 on Monday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$35.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

