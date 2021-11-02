Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Moncler in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

