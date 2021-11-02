Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Moncler in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

