EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.16.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $106.77 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 0.97.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

