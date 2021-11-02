Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €269.29 ($316.81).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €194.66 ($229.01) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is €194.72 and its 200 day moving average is €208.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

