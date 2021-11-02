Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.76. Watsco reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $294.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.93. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,709,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,910,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

