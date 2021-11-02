Credit Suisse Group Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $328.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $324.00 to $328.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMT. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.14.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT opened at $282.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in American Tower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.