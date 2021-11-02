Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $76.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

