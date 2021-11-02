Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Meta Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

CASH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 78,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

