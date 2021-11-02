Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

STXB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 155.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $46,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,135 over the last three months. 25.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

