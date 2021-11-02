The Southern (SO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Southern (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect The Southern to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. The Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

