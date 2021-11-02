Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Innergex Renewable Energy to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$170.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.40 million.

TSE INE opened at C$21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.96. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INE. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

