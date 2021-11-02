WestRock (WRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect WestRock to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. WestRock has set its Q4 guidance at $1.15 to $1.29 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WestRock stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

