Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh stock opened at $110.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

