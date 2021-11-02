Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 834,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,294 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,682,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 577,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WBND opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $28.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

