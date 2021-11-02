Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 52-Week High at $11,195.00

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £111.95 ($146.26) and last traded at £111.60 ($145.81), with a volume of 246796 shares. The stock had previously closed at £109.95 ($143.65).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,965.08. The stock has a market cap of £24.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

