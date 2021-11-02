Brokers Offer Predictions for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

APD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $297.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

