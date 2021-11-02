Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

