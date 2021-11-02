Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $431.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $428.00 to $431.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2021 earnings at $12.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $402.50.

MCO stock opened at $394.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.05 and its 200-day moving average is $361.11.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Moody’s by 20.8% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,038,000 after buying an additional 208,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

