Truist Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $613.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by Truist from $556.00 to $613.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $551.50.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $529.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $494.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.80. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $551.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.