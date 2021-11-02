Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $165.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.85.

TDOC opened at $151.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

