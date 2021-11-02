Credit Suisse Group Increases Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $52.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 159.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

