Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $377.00 at Morgan Stanley

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $368.00 to $377.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.98.

Shares of LH opened at $288.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.29. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

