Critical Comparison: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) vs. IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and IN8bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 883.13 -$117.51 million ($1.38) -1.63 IN8bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IN8bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies and IN8bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 10 0 0 2.00 IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.43, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. IN8bio has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than IN8bio.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -32.65% -27.94% IN8bio N/A N/A N/A

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York.

