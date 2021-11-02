Morgan Stanley Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $431.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $478.00 to $431.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE:TFX opened at $359.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.82 and its 200 day moving average is $392.87. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.69 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Teleflex by 175.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Teleflex by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $65,125,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.