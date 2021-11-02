Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) versus First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Hawaiian and Metropolitan Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $780.14 million 4.76 $185.75 million $1.45 19.77 Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 4.85 $39.12 million $4.66 19.99

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Hawaiian and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 2 3 0 0 1.60 Metropolitan Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Hawaiian currently has a consensus target price of $26.88, indicating a potential downside of 6.23%. Metropolitan Bank has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 46.32%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 36.22% 10.17% 1.15% Metropolitan Bank 29.52% 15.23% 1.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats First Hawaiian on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases; deposits such as checking, savings and time deposit accounts to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards that they provide primarily to middle market and large companies in Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and California.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

