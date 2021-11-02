Comparing Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) & Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Comstock Holding Companies and Colliers International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Colliers International Group has a consensus target price of $155.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 41.31% 177.12% 44.54% Colliers International Group -11.93% -70.87% -12.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Colliers International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.28 $2.08 million N/A N/A Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 2.21 $49.07 million $1.22 118.26

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Comstock Holding Companies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

