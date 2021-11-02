LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $226.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.85.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $166.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.22. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

