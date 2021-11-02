Head-To-Head Survey: Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) & CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CIT Group and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 23.98% 15.12% 1.47% Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CIT Group and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

CIT Group presently has a consensus target price of $45.58, suggesting a potential downside of 11.68%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 6.43%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than CIT Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIT Group and Carter Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.62 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -73.73 Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.47 -$45.86 million N/A N/A

Carter Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIT Group.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.