Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $151.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $178.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $124.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.22. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $12,058,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

