Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $151.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $178.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.80.
Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $124.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.22. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $12,058,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
