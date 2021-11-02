Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded by Seaport Research Partners to Neutral

Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,139.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 56.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Plains GP by 79.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

