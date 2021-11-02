Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Benchmark currently has $16.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.