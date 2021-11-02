DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom stock opened at $627.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $634.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $549.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $18,316,805. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

