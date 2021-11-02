Cloudflare (NET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NET stock opened at $194.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $196.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.68 and a beta of 0.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,790 shares of company stock worth $111,980,143 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

